Spanish national soccer team's head coach Luis Enrique attends a press conference held at Las Rozas Sports City on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Oct. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

The Spain national team head coach, Luis Enrique Martínez, announced Thursday his second list for the upcoming international duels, which included new players: Marc Bartra, Jonny Otto, Koke and Paco Alcácer.

Wales is set to host a friendly match in Cardiff with La Roja on Oct. 11, who will then take on England in a UEFA Nations League clash four days later.