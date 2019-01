Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action during her semifinal match against Kiki Bertens of The Netherlands during the Sydney International tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena, Jan.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's Ashleigh Barty advanced to the final of the Sydney International after beating world number nine Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands at Ken Rosewall Arena on Friday in a semifinal that went down to the wire.

Barty overcame some tense moments in the two-hour and 18-minute match before finally sealing the nail-biter 6-7(4) 6-4 7-5.