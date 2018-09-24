Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action against Johanna Konta of Britain during their match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sep. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty knocked Johanna Konta of the United Kingdom out of the Wuhan Open first round on Monday.

Number 16 seed Barty defeated the world number 44 Briton in straight sets 7-5, 6-4, to advance to the Round of 32.