Ashleigh Barty of Australia poses with the trophy after defeating Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the women's singles final of the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, on March 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Australia's Ashleigh Barty capped off the best week and a half of her young career by rolling past Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 on Saturday afternoon to win the Miami Open.

The 11th-ranked Barty, who earlier in the week had assured herself of a first-ever spot in the top 10, showed she clearly deserves that position with her phenomenal play in the final.