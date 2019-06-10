Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts after winning against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus their women's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, May 30, 2019 EPA-EFE FILE/SRDJAN SUKI

Ashleigh Barty of Australia poses with the trophy after winning the women's final match against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, June 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Australia's Ashleigh Barty has jumped six places in the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday to jeopardize Naomi Osaka’s dominance by being only 136 points away from dethroning the Japanese star.

Thanks to winning the French Open title this weekend, Barty, now world No. 2, endangered the position of world No. 1 Osaka, who lost her bid for a third consecutive Grand Slam title, after the 2018 US Open and 2019 Australian Open, following her loss to the Czech Katerina Siniakova at the tournament’s third round.