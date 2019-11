Hungary's Timea Babos (L) and France's Kristina Mladenovic (R) hold the championship trophy after winning the doubles title at the 2019 WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Hungary's Timea Babos (R) and France's Kristina Mladenovic (L) in action against Chinese Taipei's Hsieh Su-Wei and the Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova in the doubles championship match at the 2019 WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Australian world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in action against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina on Nov. 3, 2019, in the WTA Finals championship match in Shenzhen, China. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in action against Australian world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty on Nov. 3, 2019, in the WTA Finals championship match in Shenzhen, China. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Australia's Ashleigh Barty poses with the champion's trophy after winning the women's singles final against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina at the 2019 WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Australian world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty reacts during her 6-4, 6-3 win over Ukraine's Elina Svitolina on Nov. 3, 2019, in the WTA Finals championship match in Shenzhen, China. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Australian world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty knocked off defending champion Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to win the WTA Finals title in Shenzhen, China.

"It has been a remarkable year (and) tonight was about coming out and fighting to the end. I couldn't be prouder. It has been an incredible year," Barty said after the match.