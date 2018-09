Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action against Angelique Kerber of Germany during their match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Angelique Kerber of Germany leaves after losing the match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia during their match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrates after defeating Angelique Kerber of Germany during their match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Australia's Ashleigh Barty caused another upset at the Wuhan Open on Wednesday, knocking out Germany's third seeded Angelique Kerber to advance to the quarterfinals.

World number 17 Barty, last year's runner-up in Wuhan, beat the reigning Wimbledon champion 7-5, 6-1 to break a seven-match losing streak against the world's top 10 players.