Simona Halep of Romania in action against Ashleigh Barty of Australia during their match at the Sydney International tennis tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING

Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action against Simona Halep of Romania during their match at the Sydney International tennis tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING

Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrates her win over Simona Halep of Romania at the Sydney International tennis tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty stunned world number one Simona Halep to advance to the quarterfinals of the Sydney International on Wednesday.

The Australian number one beat the reigning Roland Garros champion Halep 6-4, 6-4, as her aggressive approach was rewarded.