Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action against Maria Sakkari of Greece during their women's singles match on day five of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty has managed to keep alive the hope of a local winning the Australian Open after she beat Greece's Maria Sakkari in a round three women's singles match on Friday.

Little did anyone imagine that young Barty, 22, would be the one on whom Australians pinned their hopes of lifting the trophy in 2019 after her decision in 2014 to quit tennis in order to start a professional career in Australian's women's cricket.