Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in action against Ashleigh Barty of Australia at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, 28 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Ashleigh Barty of Australia (L) and Anett Kontaveit (R) of Estonia walks off the court during a rain stoppage at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, 28 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, 28 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, 28 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Ashleigh Barty of Australia reacts after defeating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia during their women's semifinal match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, 28 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Australian Ashleigh Barty, the 12th seed, marched into the final of the Miami Open, the biggest of her career, after beating Anett Kontaveit from Estonia 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday.

Barty, 22, who faced Kontaveit for the second time, will compete for the first time in the Miami final, in which she will face the winner of the match between the Romanian Simona Halep, the second seed, and the Czech Karolina Pliskova, the fifth favorite.