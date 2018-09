Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in action against Ashleigh Barty of Australia during their match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sep. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia during their match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sep. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrates her win against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia during their match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sep. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Australia's Ashleigh Barty rallied late in the third set to eliminate Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova from the Wuhan Open quarter-finals on Thursday.

The number 16 seed won four of the last five games to seal the 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win and return to the last four at Wuhan. Barty lost in last year's final to France's Caroline Garcia.