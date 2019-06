Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic plays Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the French Open final at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Ashleigh Barty of Australia plays Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the French Open final at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Ashleigh Barty of Australia reacts after winning the French Open title by defeating Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Ashleigh Barty of Australia poses with the French Open trophy at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Australia's Ashleigh Barty won the French Open - her maiden Grand Slam title - with a lopsided victory over Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in Saturday's final.

The 23-year-old Barty, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise up the rankings after resuming her tennis career following a hiatus to play professional cricket, earned a 6-1, 6-3 win over the 19-year-old Vondrousova in one hour and 10 minutes.