Fans wait in the rain for the evening session of matches at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, on March 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Australia's Ashleigh Barty achieved a series of milestones with her hard-fought 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 6-2 victory over Petra Kvitova in the last eight of the Miami Open, a contest that ended in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Barty earned her first victory over the Czech world No. 2 in five attempts, secured a maiden semi-final berth at a WTA Premier Mandatory event and also assured herself of an spot in the top 10 for the first time in her career.