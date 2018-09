CoCo Vandeweghe of the US (L) and Ashleigh Barty of Australia (R) celebrate after defeating Timea Babos of Hungary and Kristina Mladenovic of France in the women's US Open doubles final in Flushing Meadows, New York, 09 September 2018. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO *** Local Caption *** 53000073

CoCo Vandeweghe of the US (2R) and Ashleigh Barty of Australia (R) celebrate with the championship trophy after defeating Timea Babos of Hungary (2L) and Kristina Mladenovic of France (L) in the women's US Open doubles final in Flushing Meadows, New York, 09 September 2018. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO *** Local Caption *** 53000073

Australia's Ashleigh Barty and CoCo Vandeweghe of the US, the 13th seeds in the tourney, fought back after losing the first set to win the women's US Open final on Sunday, defeating Hungary's Timea Babos and French player Kristina Mladenovic, the second seeds, 3-6, 7-6 (2) and 7-6 (6).

This is the first US Open and Grand Slam title for the 22-year-old Barty and Vandeweghe, 26, and gives them $700,000 in prize money, the largest purse in the tourney's history.