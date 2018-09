BASE jumpers jump from a 300m high deck during the Kuala Lumpur Tower International Jump in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 30 September 2018. EPA/AHMAD YUSNI

BASE jumpers jump from a 300m high deck during the Kuala Lumpur Tower International Jump in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 30 September 2018. EPA/AHMAD YUSNI

BASE jumper William Mitchell (R) of the USA jumps from a 300m high deck during the Kuala Lumpur Tower International Jump in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 30 September 2018. EPA/AHMAD YUSNI

Adrenaline junkies were on Sunday hurling themselves off Kuala Lumpur Tower as part of an annual BASE jumping event.

Over 140 base jumpers were signed up to take part in this year's edition of the "KL Tower International Jump Malaysia," which was taking place from Sept. 28-Oct. 1, the organizers said in a statement.