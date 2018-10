With the start of the Venezuelan baseball season on Oct. 12, 2018, the University Stadium in Caracas is once again the main capital venue for sports excitement that can take people's minds off the country's serious economic and social crisis. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

With the start of the Venezuelan baseball season on Oct. 12, 2018, the University Stadium in Caracas is once again the main capital venue for sports excitement that can take people's minds off the country's serious economic and social crisis. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

With the start of the Venezuelan baseball season on Oct. 12, 2018, the University Stadium in Caracas is once again the main capital venue for sports excitement that can take people's minds off the country's serious economic and social crisis. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

With the start of the Venezuelan baseball season on Oct. 12, 2018, the University Stadium in Caracas is once again the main capital venue for sports excitement that can take people's minds off the country's serious economic and social crisis. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

Venezuela's baseball season just started and local residents are beginning to incorporate following the popular sport into their stressful daily routine as a safety valve amid the severe economic and social crisis through which the oil-producing nation is threading its way.

Since early on Oct. 12, thousands of fans have been flocking to the capital's University Stadium seeking tickets for the first pro game of the season.