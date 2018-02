Mirza Basic of Bosnia and Herzegovina in action against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their semi-final match at the Sofia Open ATP tennis tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/BORISLAV TROSHEV

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in action against Mirza Basic of Bosnia and Herzegovina during their semi-final match at the Sofia Open ATP tennis tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/BORISLAV TROSHEV

Mirza Basic of Bosnia and Herzegovina in action against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their semi-final match at the Sofia Open ATP tennis tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/BORISLAV TROSHEV

Bosnian qualifier Mirza Basic on Saturday stunned top-seeded Swiss Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 to reach the final of the Sofia Open, an indoor hard-court tennis event in Bulgaria.

The 26-year-old Basic needed one hour and 25 minutes to earn his biggest career win and reach his first-ever ATP Tour title match.