Kyle Edmund of the United Kingdom leaves the court after losing his men's singles semifinal match against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia takes a selfie with fans after winning his men's singles semifinal match against Kyle Edmund of the United Kingdom at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wu Hong

Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili on Saturday upset fifth-seed Briton Kayle Edmund 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 to reach the China Open final, his second championship match of the season.

Basilashvili, ranked world No. 34, needed one hour and 39 minutes to earn his first win over Edmund, the 16th ranked in the world, in their third career match.