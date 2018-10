Winner Nikoloz Basilashvili (R) of Georgia and runner-up Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina pose with their trophies after the men's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia reacts after winning his men's singles final match against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina reacts during the men's singles final match against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia poses with the trophy after winning his men's singles final match against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili on Sunday pulled off a big surprise as he defeated the tournament's top-seed, Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro 6-4, 6-4 to earn the China Open title, his second career crown following his the 2018 German Open triumph.

The 26-year-old Basilashvili needed one hour and 39 minutes to get his first win over Del Potro, ranked world No. 4, in their second career matches.