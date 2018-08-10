Michy Batshuayi of Belgium celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group G soccer match against Tunisia in Moscow, Russia, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER POWELL

Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi will join Valencia CF on loan from Chelsea F.C. until the end of the 2018-2019 season, the two clubs said Friday.

The agreement includes an option for the La Liga side to make the transfer permanent.