Borussia Dortmund's Andre Schürrle celebrates after scoring what would turn out to be the winning goal against FC Cologne in a Bundesliga match on Friday, Feb. 2 in Cologne, Germany. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL.

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho (center) tries to thread the needle between a pair of Cologne players during a Bundesliga match on Friday, Feb. 2 in Cologne, Germany. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Borussia Dortmund's Michy Batshuayi celebrates after scoring a goal against FC Cologne in a Bundesliga match on Friday, Feb. 2 in Cologne, Germany. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Belgian international Michy Batshuayi had a brace here Friday in his debut with Borussia Dortmund to lead the side to a 3-2 victory over FC Cologne.

The win lifts Dortmund into second place in the Bundesliga, with 34 points from 21 matches. Last-place Cologne have just 13 points.