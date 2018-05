Australian rider Rohan Dennis of BMC celebrates on the podium after retaining the overall leader's pink jersey following the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, over 153km from Agrigento to Santa Ninfa, Italy, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Italian rider Enrico Battaglin of the LottoNL-Jumbo celebrates on the podium after winning the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, over 153km from Agrigento to Santa Ninfa, Italy, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Italian rider Enrico Battaglin of the LottoNL-Jumbo celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, over 153km from Agrigento to Santa Ninfa, Italy, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Italian rider Enrico Battaglin (Lotto NL-Jumbo) on Wednesday won stage five of the Giro d'Italia cycling tournament, while Australia's Rohan Dennis (BMC) continued to hold onto the leader's pink shirt.

Battaglin managed to speed through the 152-kilometer route between the Italian towns of Agrigento and Santa Ninfa in four hours and 6:33 minutes, ahead of compatriot Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) and Portugal's Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin).