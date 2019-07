Rafael Nadal of Spain plays Roger Federer of Switzerland in the Wimbledon semifinal at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 12, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NIC BOTHMA

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Wimbledon final at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADRIAN DENNIS

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning against Roger Federer of Switzerland in the Wimbledon final at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The upcoming US Open is set to be another heated battle between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

World No. 1 Djokovic clinched his fifth Wimbledon title on Sunday after he defeated Federer of Switzerland in a near-five-hour epic clash, marking the longest final in the tournament's 133 editions.