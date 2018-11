The fight for the 23rd Major League Soccer Cup will showcase both young talent who represent the development of the sport in the United States and top-tier international players. EPA/EFE/FILE

The fight for the 23rd Major League Soccer Cup will showcase both young talent who represent the development of the sport in the United States and top-tier international players.

The Eastern Conference semifinals include only one club, the Columbus Crew, with an MLS title to their credit, while all four of the Western Conference semifinalists have won the Cup.