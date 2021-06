Austria's coaching staff and officials of the country's soccer federation celebrate after a victory over Ukraine after the UEFA EURO 2020 Group C match in Bucharest on Monday, 21 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Robert Ghement / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)

Austria's Christoph Baumgartner (C) leaves the pitch after hurting his head in collision with a Ukraine defender during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group C match in Bucharest on Monday, 21 June 2021.

Austria's Marko Arnautovic (L) in action against Ilya Zabarnyi of Ukraine during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group C match in Bucharest on Monday, 21 June 2021.

Ukraine's Roman Yaremchuk (L) vies for the ball with Aleksandar Dragovic of Austria during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group C match in Bucharest on Monday, 21 June 2021.

Austria's Christoph Baumgartner (R in red) scores against Ukraine during a UEFA EURO 2020 Group C match in Bucharest on Monday, 21 June 2021.

Christoph Baumgartner's goal in the 21st minute proved to be enough for Austria to top Ukraine 1-0 Monday in their final group match of Euro 2020 and advance to the knockout stage for the first time ever.

The 21-year-old Hoffenheim man scored for the fifth time in 13 appearances for the national side just two minutes after suffering a knock to the head in a collision with Ukrainian defender Ilya Zabarnyi.