Taro Daniel of Japan in action during his quarter final match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in action during his quarter final match against Taro Daniel of Japan at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Second-seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain defeated Japan's Taro Daniel 7-5, 6-1 here Friday to reach the semifinals of the Swiss Open tennis tournament.

Bautista, the world No. 17, needed an hour and 28 minutes to prevail over 88th-ranked Daniel in the first-ever match between the two players.