Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain returns a shot to Jaume Manur of Spain during a second round game at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, on July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Jaume Manur of Spain returns a shot to Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during a second round game at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, on July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, world No. 17, defeated his compatriot Jaume Munar 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday to qualify for the Swiss Open quarterfinals.

Second-seeded Bautista Agut needed one hour and 42 minutes to beat his world No. 89 opponent.