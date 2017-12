Kevin Anderson of South Africa in action against Austria's Dominic Thiem during their semi-final match of the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Dec. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DOKOUPIL

Britain's Andy Murray in action against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during an exhibition match at the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Dec. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DOKOUPIL

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in action against Britain's Andy Murray in an exhibition match during the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DOKOUPIL

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut routed Scottish player Andy Murray 6-2 here Friday in a one-set match to advance to the Mubadala World Tennis Championship final.

Murray, who was training in Abu Dhabi, took part in lieu of Novak Djokovic, who pulled out of the exhibition event due to a recurring elbow injury.