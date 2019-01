Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in action during his quarter final match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the ATP Qatar Open Tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in action during his quarter final match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain at the ATP Qatar Open Tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain celebrates winning his quarter final match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the ATP Qatar Open Tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Spanish tennis player Roberto Bautista Agut on Thursday prevailed over former top-10 player Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland 6-4, 6-4 in the strength of an early break in each set to book a place in the Doha Open semifinal.

Bautista Agut, the seventh seed, managed to earn his first ever win over the Swiss player, currently ranked No. 66 in the world, in the second career match, having fended off all three break points he faced in the process.