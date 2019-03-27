Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, ranked 25th in the world, became the surprise of the ninth day at the Miami Open Masters 1000, overcoming the world number one Serbian Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-5 and 6-3 on Tuesday and advance to the quarter-finals.
Djokovic, 31, who was looking to get his seventh title in the Masters 1000 most important tournament of the season in the US, witnessed Bautista Agut, who this year had already beat him in Doha, overcame a defeat in the first set, in just 35 minutes, to then lead the greatest comeback so far in the tournament.