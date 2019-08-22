Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut stretches for a backhand volley during his quarterfinal match against France's Gael Monfils at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada, on Aug. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALERIE BLUM

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, fresh off reaching his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at this summer's Wimbledon and achieving a top 10 ranking for the first time, says he now wants to ride his current wave of form and confidence to a strong showing at the US Open.

"I'm coming here in what could be the best moment of my career - with a lot of victories this year and a good rhythm on hard courts after the whole grass- and clay-court swing, and feeling good," the 31-year-old said in an interview with EFE.