Roberto Bautista-Agut of Spain (L) and Lucas Pouille of France (R) hold their winner and runner-up trophies, respectively, after the men's singles final at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on March 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Roberto Bautista-Agut of Spain celebrates after winning the men's singles final against Lucas Pouille of France at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on March 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain raises the trophy after winning the men's singles final against Lucas Pouille of France at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Third-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista-Agut defeated Frenchman Lucas Pouille 6-3, 6-4 Saturday in the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to win his second title of 2018 and the biggest of his career.

The 23rd-ranked Bautista-Agut's victory at this ATP World Tour 500 series event comes less than two months after he won an Australian Open tune-up tournament in Auckland.