Mikhail Youzhny of Russia in action against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during their second round match of the St. Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Spanish tennis player Roberto Bautista Agut, the fifth seed, on Thursday defeated Mikhail Youzhny 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 6-3 to qualify for the St. Petersburg Open quarterfinals, the match being the final one of the Russian's career.

Youzhny, who has never made it past the semifinals in a Grand Slam, had announced that he would retire as a professional tennis player after his participation at the St. Petersburg Open, one of the ATP World Tour 250 series tournaments, held on indoor hard courts.