Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic in action against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during the ATP Qatar Open Tennis tournament final at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in action against Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic during the ATP Qatar Open Tennis tournament final at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut on Saturday earned his first 2019 title and the ninth of his career, defeating Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the Qatar Open final.

Bautista Agut needed nearly two hours to clinch his third win over the former top-10 player in their seventh career match and successfully culminate his Qatar Open run that saw him ousting world No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the semifinal.