Karen Khachanov of Russia in action during his first round match against Filip Krajinovic (unseen) of Serbia at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, 29 0ctober 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Damir Dzumhu of Bosnia in action during his first round match against Peter Gojowczyk (unseen) of Germany at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, 29 October 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in action during his first round match against Steve Johnson (unseen) of the USA at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, 29 October 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Sousa of Portugal in action during his first round match against Marco Cecchinato (unseen) of Italy at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, 29 0ctober 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in action during his first round match against Robin Haase (unseen) of Netherlands at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, 29 October 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Alex de Minaur of Australia in action during his first round match against Feliciano Lopez (unseen) of Spain at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, 29 October 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Spaniards Roberto Bautista and Feliciano Lopez, Bosnian Damir Dzumhur, Portuguese Joao Sousa, German Philipp Kohlschreiber and French Richard Gasquet all won their first round matches and advanced to the next round of the Paris Masters 1,000 on Monday.

Russian Karen Khachanov, French Gaul Adrian Mannarino and Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili also emerged victorious from the first leg of the tournament.