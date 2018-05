US player Jared Donaldson in action during his first round match against Spanish player Roberto Bautista at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Spanish player Roberto Bautista in action during his first round match against Jared Donaldson of the US at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Spanish tennis player Roberto Bautista returns the ball to US Jared Donaldson during their Mutua Madrid Open match at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Spanish tennis player Roberto Bautista Agut on Tuesday advanced to the second round of the Madrid Open after defeating the United States' Jared Donaldson 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-4.

It took the 11th seed two hours and 29 minutes to move one step closer to winning his third title in 2018, after the Auckland Open and the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.