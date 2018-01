Players react after the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen in Sinsheim, Germany, on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Hoffenheim's Adam Szalai (C) scores against Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno (L) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen in Sinsheim, Germany, on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Leverkusen's Lucas Alario (second L) celebrates with his teammates after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen in Sinsheim, Germany, on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Bayer Leverkusen hammered Hoffenheim 4-1 Saturday in the 19th round of the Bundesliga to climb into second in the league table.

Jamaican striker Leon Bailey opened the scoring for Bayer in the 43rd minute of the match at Rhein-Neckar-Arena, a goal that came at a time when Hoffenheim appeared to be in control.