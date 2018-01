Bayer Leverkusen's Benjamin Henrichs (R) in action against Mainz's Pablo de Blasis (L) during their German Bundesliga soccer match at BayArena in Leverkusen on Jan. 28, 2018. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH EMBARGO CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: Due to the accreditation guidelines, the DFL only permits the publication and utilisation of up to 15 pictures per match on the internet and in online media during the match.

Mainz's Abdou Diallo in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FSV Mainz 05 at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, on Jan. 28, 2018.

Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah (R) in action against Mainz's Robin Quaison (L) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FSV Mainz 05 at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, on Jan. 28, 2018.

Bayer Leverkusen blanked Mainz 2-0 on Sunday to cement itself in the No. 2 spot in the German soccer league, albeit far behind league leaders Bayern Munich.

After tying Hannover and losing to Bayern Munich, Leverkusen has recovered its bearings in its two latest matches, garnering a total of six points with the victory last weekend over Hoffenheim and Sunday's win over Mainz.