Bayern Leverkusen has fired German coach Heiko Herrlich over the team's poor results and appointed Dutchman Peter Bosz to replace the former with a contract linking him to the Bundesliga side until 2020, the German club announced on Sunday.

Although Herrlich wrapped up the 2017-18 season in the fifth spot, which allowed Leverkusen to play in the Europa League this campaign, the west German squad currently holds the ninth spot in the Bundesliga table halfway through the competition, with a balance of seven wins, as many defeats and three draws.