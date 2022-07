Bayern's Robert Lewandowski reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Bayern Muenchen in Wolfsburg, northern Germany, 14 May 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement with Barcelona for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski to the Catalan club, the CEO of Bundesliga powerhouse Oliver Kahn said on Saturday.