Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard (R) upends Berkan Taz of Cottbus during a German Cup first round match in Cottbus, Germany, on Monday, Aug. 12. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Bayern Munich's Renato Sanches (R) vies for the ball with Tobias Hasse of Cottbus during a German Cup first round match in Cottbus, Germany, on Monday, Aug. 12. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Cottbus goalkeeper Lennart Moser battles Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (L, in white) during a German Cup first round match in Cottbus, Germany, on Monday, Aug. 12. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Bayern Munich prevailed 3-1 here Monday over 4th-division side FC Energie Cottbus to advance to the second round of the German Cup.

Cottbus could take some measure of satisfaction from having avoided humiliation at the hands of the perennial Bundesliga winners, who enjoyed upwards of 80 percent possession.