Borussia Dortmund's Maximilian Philipp (R) celebrates after giving his team a 4-0 lead during a German Bundesliga soccer match against VfB Stuttgart in Stuttgart, Germany, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ronald Wittek

Bayern's James Rodriguez (2-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match against VfL Wolfsburg in Wolfsburg, Germany, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Friedemann Vogel

Bayern Munich's players celebrate after winning the German Bundesliga soccer match against VfL Wolfsburg in Wolfsburg, Germany, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Friedemann Vogel

Defending champion Bayern Munich on Saturday beat Wolfsburg 3-1 to earn its first win in four Bundesliga matches, while Borussia Dortmund routed Stuttgart 4-0, keeping their winning streak alive.

Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski struck twice in the 30th and 48th minutes, but his squad was a man down after Dutch winger Arjen Robben was sent off in the 57th minute.