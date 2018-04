Bayern Munich's coach Jupp Heynckes (C) and his players celebrate after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Augsburg and Bayern in Augsburg, Germany, on April 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Bayern Munich players after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Augsburg and Bayern in Augsburg, Germany, on April 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng (L) in action against Augsburg's Caiuby (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Augsburg and Bayern in Augsburg, Germany, on April 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Bayern Munich players celebrate after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Augsburg and Bayern in Augsburg, Germany, on April 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Bayern Munich players celebrate winning the sixth consecutive Bundesliga title after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Augsburg and Bayern in Augsburg, Germany, on April 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Bayern Munich on Saturday won the sixth consecutive Bundesliga title with a 4-1 victory over Augsburg in the 29th round of the German league.

After defeating Sevilla 2-1 in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, the Bavarian champion came from behind to secure the away win and the Bundesliga trophy, with five games to spare.