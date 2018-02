Besiktas Istanbul's Ryan Babel (R) in action against Bayern's Jerome Boateng (L) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Besiktas Istanbul in Munich, Germany, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski (2-R) in action against Besiktas' Pepe (R) and Gary Medel (2-L) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Besiktas Istanbul in Munich, Germany, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Besiktas Istanbul's Vagner Love (L) in action against Bayern's Mats Hummels (C) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Besiktas Istanbul in Munich, Germany, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Bayern's Thomas Mueller (C) scores during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Besiktas Istanbul in Munich, Germany, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski (L) in action against Besiktas Istanbul's Dusko Tosic (C) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Besiktas Istanbul in Munich, Germany, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Bayern's players celebrate after the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Besiktas Istanbul in Munich, Germany, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Bayern Munich romped 5-0 here Tuesday over Besiktas in the first leg of a Champions League knockout stage tie to all but assure themselves a berth in the quarterfinals.

The Turkish squad were better than the score would indicate, keeping the potent Bayern offense off the scoreboard for most of the first half despite going down to 10 men in the 16th with the expulsion of Domagoj Vida.