Bayern's Joshua Kimmich (L) and Thomas Mueller celebrate during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in Munich, Germany, March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Christian Bruna

Bayern's Mats Hummels (L) and Dortmund's Maximilian Philipp in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in Munich, Germany, March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lukas Barth

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski (C) scores the 6-0 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in Munich, Germany, March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Christian Bruna

Bayern swept over Borussia Dortmund in a 6-0 match Saturday, giving the Munich team high spirits ahead of next week's match against Sevilla in the Champions League quarter finals.

Robert Lewandowski's three goals and an awe-inspiring performance by James Rodriguez are some of the highlights from this extraordinary match, in which Bayern confirmed its Bundesliga leadership.