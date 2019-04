Bayern's Niklas Suele (2-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen in Munich, Germany, Apr. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Bayern Munich edged Werder Bremen 1-0 here Saturday on a late goal by defender Niklas Süle to go 4 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

The hosts were without winger James Rodriguez, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and defender Mats Hummels due to injury.