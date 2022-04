Borussia Dortmund's Emre Can (R) converts a penalty against Bayern Munich during the Bundesliga match in Munich, Germany, on 23 April 2022. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland (L) in action against Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano during the Bundesliga match at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on 23 April 2022. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (L) battles Borussia Dortmund Felix Passlack during the Bundesliga match in Munich, Germany, on 23 April 2022. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry (No. 7) scores against Borussia Dortmund during the Bundesliga match in Munich, Germany, on 23 April 2022. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bayern Munich bested Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in Saturday's 131st edition of Der Klassiker to assure themselves of winning the Bundesliga for the 10th consecutive year and the 31st time in all.

The win at a packed Allianz Arena in Munich lifts Bayern to 75 points, 12 better than Dortmund with just three games left in the season.