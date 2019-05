Bayern players celebrate this Saturday, May 25, 2019, after winning the final of the German Cup 3-0 against RB Leipzig, which means the Bavarian club closes the season with a league and cup double after having already won the Bundesliga championship. EFE-EPA/Felipe Trueba

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer receives the trophy from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on May 25, 2019, after his team won the final of the German Cup 3-0 against RB Leipzig, which means the Bavarian club closes the season with a league and cup double after having already won the Bundesliga championship. EFE-EPA/Felipe Trueba

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski shows off the trophy on May 25, 2019, after his team won the final of the German Cup 3-0 against RB Leipzig, which means the Bavarian club closes the season with a league and cup double after having already won the Bundesliga championship. EFE-EPA/Felipe Trueba

Bayern came out on top this Saturday in the final of the German Cup with a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig, with two goals by Robert Lewandowski and one by Kingsley Coman, which means the Bavarian club closes the season with a league and cup double after having already won the Bundesliga championship.

The final for Bayern was more difficult than the scoreboard indicates. Only at the end of the second half did the Bavarian club pull away and leave its opponent in the dust.