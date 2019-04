Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski converts a penalty against Werder Bremen during their German Cup semifinal in Bremen, Germany, on Wednesday, April 24. EFE-EPA/DAVID HECKER

Bayern Munich celebrate their victory over Werder Bremen in a German Cup semifinal in Bremen, Germany, on Wednesday, April 24. EFE-EPA/Focke Strangmann.

Bayern Munich prevailed 3-2 over Werder Bremen here Wednesday in a German Cup semifinal that was decided by a controversial penalty call.

For Bayern, it means a 23rd trip to the final of a competition they have won 18 times. Bremen, who came back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the contest with 15 minutes left, and their supporters can only fume over the penalty and think about what might have been.