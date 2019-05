Bayern Munich's Renato Sanches (L) helps Leipzig's Konrad Laimer to his feet during a German Bundesliga soccer match in Leipzig, Germany, on May 11, 2019. The game ended 0-0. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Fortuna Dusseldorf goalkeeper Michael Rensing (front) concedes a goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match against Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund, Germany, on May 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Borussia Dortmund's Mario Gotze (L) celebrates with teammate Lukasz Piszczek (R) during a German Bundesliga soccer match against Fortuna Duesseldorf in Dortmund, Germany, on May 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Leipzig's Timo Werner (R) and Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry in action during a German Bundesliga soccer match in Leipzig, Germany, on May 11, 2019. The game ended 0-0. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

The Bundesliga title race will come down to the final matchday after Bayern Munich settled for a scoreless draw against Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund barely held on for a 3-2 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

With their home victory at Westfalenstadion, Dortmund (73 points) cut Bayern's lead to two points and still have a mathematical chance of capturing the title.